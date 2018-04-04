Chevy’s new 2018 7-passenger SUV gets the Johnny Cash treatment

Built on the Tahoe Custom priced at US$44,995 released last year, the new 2018 Tahoe Custom Midnight at US$45,995 gives Chevy’s best-selling full-sizer a bolder, stealthier look with an all-black treatment including a black grille, off-road assist steps and black bowtie emblems, blacked-out 18-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac rubber.

A Tahoe built for the outdoors

Both SUVs – the Custom and Custom Midnight – cater to outdoor enthusiasts and family campers who need that extra rear cargo and towing capabilities but without the frills of the top-end Tahoe Premier trim level. So all the top features without that upscale feel.

As Chevy puts it, “The Tahoe Custom Midnight takes the capability and value of the Custom trim and adds rugged, all-black features found on our popular Midnight Editions.”

Equipped with with 6,600 pounds of towing capacity, a maximum of 112 cubic feet of cargo space and a 355-hp, 5.3L V8 engine, the special edition Tahoe built on the LS trim comes in 2WD and 4WD configurations and all the cabin tech you’d expect, like 4G LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot capability, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.