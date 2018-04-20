8 Dad Gift Ideas for Your 2018 Father’s Day Shortlist
1Sunski Treelines – To block out the haters.
Like all Sunskis, the Treelines are light as a feather and weight just 1 ounce. Their perfect snug fit means they won’t slide around when you’re running about, and the recessed rubber nose pads add even more grip for life’s bumpy rides. Fashionable Tortoiseshell finishes and polarized lenses top things off along with Sunski’s leading lifetime warranty. Whether you’re climbing, skiing or headed to the tropics, you gotta bring along a pair of Treelines. US$89.99
2Solo New York Kilbourn Leather Backpack –To hold all of his many gadgets.
Backpack devotees with a taste for life’s finer things will love this luxe leather backpack decked out with protective pockets for a laptop, tablet and other essentials, and lined with dark camo lining. The Kilbourn Backpack is a fresh and stylish alternative to the typical workbag. US$229.99
3Kora Azog Hooded Jacket – For the athletic dad.
The Azog Hooded Jacket is a technical mid-layer jacket that is designed with yak wool. Yak wool has exceptional performance properties, allowing the jacket to insulate in cold conditions and wick moisture during intense workouts. Weather can change quickly, with the Azog Jacket you are prepared for all conditions. US$270.00
4HEX Grid Sneaker Duffel – Because let’s face it… everyone needs a new travel duffel.
Premium coated canvas in a matte fatigue green colorway is complimented with beige surplus-grade web strapping for a fresh look. In addition black accents, waterproof zippers, and anti-abrasion bottoms add additional levels of performance and water-resistance to the collection. US$159.95
5Bexar Goods Apple Watch Strap – Time for him to step up his apple watch game.
All straps are precisely cut from 4 ounce (~1.6 mm) American Bridle Leather. This includes the proper Apple Watch hardware lugs and a leather strap. 3 different hardware finishes available (lugs and buckle) to match your Apple Watch model and all come with rounded hardware. Available in Tan, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, and Black. US$130.00
6Dainese Rapida72 Jacket – Authentic, classic and luxurious.
Made with the DNA of the two-piece leathers that Dainese introduced in the late seventies, the Rapida72 is a thoroughbred jacket rooted in a history of racing. Combining Dainese’s functionality and advanced technology, the Rapida72 is crafted in soft Sol cowhide with Pro-Armor protection for outstanding safety, comfort and style. US$649.95
7UAG Monarch Case For iPhone X – The ultimate iPhone protection.
The Monarch Series iPhone X Case encompasses a premium design & precise engineering to provide a case that meets double the Military Standard for drop & shock protection. Handcrafted, featherlight construction with 5 layers of protection, top grain leather, alloy metal hardware, soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip. US$59.95
8Down Puffy Throw Blanket– Because cool is okay, but cold is no fun.
The Down Puffy Throw Blanket is perfect for long travel days, backpacking, or whenever saving space is a priority. Utilizing sustainably sourced grey, duck down for insulation, and a weather-resistant DWR-treated 20D nylon shell, the new 50 x 70″ Down Puffy compresses to the supreme travel size. US$150.00
