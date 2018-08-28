New Off-Road Wrangler Straight from the Jeep Factory Floor

Going strong for 75 years, the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler hits the market with a redesign, more open-air options, new engines, and loads of tech.

But its this 2018 Wrangler Moab Edition that you’ll want to look at.

Truly built for Wrangler enthusiasts hitting the trails, this limited-edition model is built on the Sahara model, adding special content to the exterior and interior, paying homage to the Easter Jeep Safari event which takes place every year in Moab, Utah.

Upgraded Wrangler Exterior

Sitting on black low gloss 17-inch wheels wrapped in aggressive 32-inch mud-terrain tires, the Wrangler Moab Edition ramps up the stock model, adding Rubicon hood and steel bumpers, full-time transfer case, limited-slip differential, premium off-road rock rails and unique Moab hood decal. Arriving in 9 different colours.

If the standard body-colour hard top isn’t your thing, the Dual Top Group or Sky One-Touch power top are also available. And the muted black glossy look carries through on the headlight surrounds, grille throats and tow hooks.

Moab Edition Wrangler Interior

Inside, it’s all about the leather, adding the Leather Interior Group which upgrades the seats and dashboard. The 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation coupled with a 9-speaker sound system by Alpine comes standard. Along with a set of all-weather slush mats, Passive Keyless Entry, ParkView rear backup camera, and Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection.

Adding the Cold Weather Group package to the Moab Edition Wrangler includes a Trailer Tow and Trail Rail cargo management system, remote start, and heated front seats and steering wheel for those brisk drives with the top off.