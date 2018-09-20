Whistler, British Columbia – If you’re looking to hit one of the world’s most scenic highways, put the Sea-to-Sky Highway 99 on your adventure bucket list – a 75 mile, 120 km stretch of comfortably windy roads hugging the breath-taking BC-coast from Vancouver to Whistler.
While these twisty roads crave sporty coupes and motorcycles, it equally welcomes smooth-riding, 7-passenger SUVs with large windows and panoramic roofs opening up to the mountains and coastal lakes.
Next-generation Navigator
The Navigator is all-new for 2018. And twenty-years later, Lincoln has reinvented its full-size SUV into a sleek, modern designed family vehicle with smooth power, exceptional handling, and a huge cabin with enough tech to keep the family quiet for the 1.5 hour drive.
But if your passengers are on iPads opposed to glued to the window taking in the views, it’s time for new passengers.
Here are 7 things to know about the new 2018 Navigator including full gallery
1. New 450-hp Engine
Powering this full-sizer is an all-new 3.5L turbo-charged V6 engine. Mated to a 10-speed transmission ensures the new Navigator provides a more efficient drive that’s more smooth and controlled on the road than the outgoing model. For the more techy types, might be good to know this new 450-hp power plant includes complete electronic control of a turbocharged engine and dual point fuel injection — a Lincoln first.
If the Navigator is too large, Lincoln is releasing the all-new Aviator mid-size SUV for 2019.
2. Drive Modes
The majority of luxury vehicles these days, from sport sedans to sport utilities, offer a variety of calculated presets for more controlled driving dynamics – the new Navigator is no exception. The twist of a knob kicks the SUV in a choice of six modes from Slippery to Excite (yes, there’s an excite mode), and the graphics splash across the digital display driver front and centre – in a very exciting, robust way.
3. Next-level Head-Up Display
HUDs have been around for awhile but Lincoln dials it up a notch here. The automaker is the first to use a digital light projection (DLP) technology in its Head-Up Display allowing the display to be visible in more ambient lighting conditions. Best part? For those who drive with polarized sunglasses, myself included, this huge display doesn’t disappear – something that’s pretty annoying to be frank.
4. Huge Panoramic Roof comes Standard
Lincoln calls it Vista Roof. We just call it really, really big, opening up the already ample cabin space, especially for rear passengers, with the first and second row top windows. Yup, they’re both retractable.
5. Crazy Comfortable Seats
If you’re familiar with Lincolns, you know they don’t hold back on comfortable seats. From your grandpa’s old Continental to today’s models with seating inspired by private jets and high-end office furniture.
Except today’s models provide a proper massage treatment. The new Navigator’s available Active Motion massage seats coupled with what the company dubs Perfect Position Seats will ensure your ass and back thank you after that long journey.
10-way adjustable seats come standard. Not enough? Opt for the available 24-way with thigh extensions or 30-way with thigh extensions and multi-contour functionality.
My only grief with all this: Too. Many. Settings. But in today’s world of luxury and consumption, more the merrier.
6. Camera with 360 Views
In about 5 years, all vehicles will come standard with approximately 450 cameras. Just kidding. But as more cameras are introduced, and the once rare rear mounted camera soon becomes a standard on all cars, the 360-degree lens might just be the next standard.
7. Available Features of Note
Both the Land Keeping System and Enhanced Active Park Assist are available to ramp it up.
Lane Keep does exactly that: the rear camera monitors road lane markings to ensure this large SUV stays on course. Park Assist is a convenient one for a vehicle this size which makes getting in and out of tight spaces a bit easier.