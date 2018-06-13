We won’t miss the odd-ball, peculiar-looking Juke. Fortunately, Nissan’s new, sharply-designed subcompact crossover Kicks joins its North American family – just in time.

MONTREAL, QC — The 2018 Nissan Kicks subcompact crossover has just hit stores, and is shaping up to be quite the contender in an increasingly crowded segment. Competitors include Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Kona, Kia Soul, Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, Toyota CH-R and Chevy Trax.

Nissan’s other two worthy offerings include the popular Rogue and new Rogue Sport / Qashqai.

Carmakers are falling over themselves trying to get a piece of this pie, which Nissan expects to grow by 60 per cent from 78,994 units sold in 2017 to more than 126,000 units a year by 2022, a number that would be nearly 10 per cent of the market.

The Newcomer

As a later entrant, Kicks has the advantage of some hindsight, which gives it a couple of competitive edges. It’s the lowest-priced SUV to feature automatic emergency braking as standard equipment, it offers amenities such as heated seats on a trim level thousands less than some competitors and proclaims to have the segment’s best fuel economy, at 33 mpg combined (6.6 litres per 100 kilometres on the highway).

Kicks also has some interesting “issues” that may or may not be a deal-breaker for some buyers: you cannot get it with all-wheel drive, at any price. The platform just won’t support a rear driveshaft. It’s one of, it seems, only a few vehicles remaining with rear drum brakes, and it has a CVT, or continuously variable transmission.

The suspension features independent struts upfront and a twist beam semi-independent at the back. It’s set up to be very tight, which improves handling but at the cost of a comfortable ride. I liked it but your mileage may vary.

2018 Nissan Kicks Performance & Handling

CVT Transmission

Most automotive writers don’t like driving CVTs. Most average drivers don’t even notice. So take my dislike for CVTs with that grain of salt. That said, Nissan generally doesn’t offer a shiftless transmission that isn’t a CVT — Titan, GT-R and Armada are the exceptions — so the company’s engineers have become pretty adept and building and tuning CVTs.

1.6L Engine

All of which is to say this one works pretty well. It does a good job of transferring the 1.6-litre engine’s meagre horsepower and torque to the wheels, and it simulates the shifting of an automatic. My advice is to drive it. You may well not find it objectionable. If so, ignore my rant.

The (Kicks) SR is loaded, no other package are available. Music fans — a population Nissan is targeting with its advertising — will appreciate the Bose sound system in the SR.

Dimensions, Light-weight

While the engine’s output may not seem great, the Kicks’ light weight gives it an acceptable power-to-weight ratio. It’s a bit poky, but for most situations it’s an acceptable tradeoff for fuel economy. “It’s not lugging around that much weight relative to its horsepower,” said Scott Pak, senior manager of product planning at Nissan Canada.

US & Canadian Pricing for 2018 Kicks

3 Trims in S, SV, SR

The vehicle starts at US$17,990 / C$17,998 with air conditioning, power windows, rear-view camera and automatic emergency braking as standard. A move to the SV, at US$19,960 / C$20,898, brings in heated seats and an available two-tone colour package ($150) that lets you choose a contrasting roof colour.

Kicks SR

The top-line model, SR, is priced at $US20,290 / C$22,798.

Takeaway

No sunroof is available.

Steve Rhind, director of marketing for Nissan Canada, explained the lack of all-wheel drive was an effort to come to market at a certain price point. Engineering an all-wheel-drive capable platform would add to the price.

“Besides, with a great set of winter tires, you’re well-positioned to take on whatever the weather throws at you,” he said.

Getting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto requires moving up to the SV model.

Cargo space is 716 litres behind the rear seats, 915 litres when the second row is folded.

Learn more here: Kicks US | Kicks Canada

