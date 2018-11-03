3 Sharper Design

Still retaining that wide, menacing look, expect the 2019 R8 to look more taut and sharp. The Singleframe radiator grille has a wider, flatter line coupled with thick bars dividing up the large air inlets. Also wider is the new front splitter with the grille rounds off the diffuser.

Adding highlights to the front splitter, the side trims and the diffuser, customers can choose from up to three exterior packages depending on the chosen engine setup. Plus, Audi added Kemora Gray and Ascari Blue paint schemes for 2019.

New Coupe and Spyder Gallery: