The 2019 R8 gets updates in all the right places. Not like Audi’s volume-selling supercar needed improvements, but a more powerful V10, improved handling, and tweaked exterior styling never hurts.
Release Date & Price
As Audi puts it, born on the track, built for the road, the 2019 R8 made its global debut recently at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and hits North American dealerships early to mid 2019. We don’t have official pricing yet but expect starting MSRP to be around US$140,000 or more.
1More powerful engines
For 2019, the new Audi R8 Coupé and Spyder find V10 naturally aspirated engines compact in size and nestled lower than before providing a low centre of gravity. For extra credibility, it shares about 50 percent of its parts with the R8 LMS GT3 and 60 percent with the R8 LMS GT4.
2Modified Suspension
Ramping up driving dynamics, the new R8’s suspension offers more stability and precision. Rolling on standard 19-inch wheels and optional fully milled 20-inch upgrades, Audi wanted to ensure feedback from the road and steering response was more precise across the entire range of speeds. And they’ve added dry, wet and snow drive modes, depending on the engine.
3Sharper Design
Still retaining that wide, menacing look, expect the 2019 R8 to look more taut and sharp. The Singleframe radiator grille has a wider, flatter line coupled with thick bars dividing up the large air inlets. Also wider is the new front splitter with the grille rounds off the diffuser.
Adding highlights to the front splitter, the side trims and the diffuser, customers can choose from up to three exterior packages depending on the chosen engine setup. Plus, Audi added Kemora Gray and Ascari Blue paint schemes for 2019.
