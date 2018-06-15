BMW’s Grand Tourer returns for 2019 after the German discontinued US production back in 1999; in Canada, it’s been 20-years since the 8 Series Coupe made the rounds.

Then again, the 6 Series isn’t all that shabby either; or on the end of the BMW spectrum, the 405-hp 2019 M2 Competition arriving this summer.

Sporting the slimmest headlights of any BMW model, the new Coupe looks sleek yet beefy with two bold character lines running along the side coupled with muscular shoulderlines, huge air intakes up front, and the signature BMW kidney grill with a large, single-piece design.

The rear design is a bit drastic and less streamlined with a more carved out look including a pair of huge trapezoidal-shaped exhaust pipes; but the slender LED taillights looks sharp next the M rear spoiler.

Inside, expect a healthy does of luxury and tech including standard multifunction seats newly designed; trim finished in stainless steel mesh; standard HUD; and M leather steering wheel, to name a few.

2019 8 Series Coupe Release Date: 2 Models Available

The all-new 2019 8 Series Coupe goes on sale November 2018 offered in two flavours including the petrol-powered BMW M850i xDrive Coupe making 530-hp from a hefty V8, and the diesel-powered BMW 840d xDrive Coupe putting down a respectable 320-hp. Check out the specs for each:

2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe Specs

V8 petrol engine, eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

Capacity: 4,395 cc, output: 390 kW/530 hp at 5,500 – 6,000 rpm, max. torque: 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) at 1,800 – 4,600 rpm.

Acceleration [0 – 100 km/h (62 mph)]: 3.7 seconds,

top speed: 250 km/h (155 mph).

Fuel consumption combined*: 10.5 – 10.0 l/100 km [26.9 – 28.3 mpg imp], CO 2 emissions combined*: 240 – 228 g/km, emission standard: EU6d-TEMP.

2019 BMW 840d xDrive Coupe Specs: