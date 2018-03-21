Refreshed 2019 C300 and 385-hp AMG C43 will make their official debuts at the 2018 New York Auto Show

We got a glimpse of the new 2019 C-Class recently in Geneva with the world debuts of both the sedan and wagon. But if the C300 and AMG43 in 4-door or saloon form won’t cut it, Mercedes-Benz follows up with coupe and cabriolet versions, officially debuting at the upcoming New York Auto Show next week.

Overall, expect a more spirited drive, a sharper exterior look, an updated interior including a healthy dose of connectivity, and a boost in engine output.

As Tobias Moers, the Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, puts it, “With the new C 43 4MATIC Coupe and Cabriolet, we offer our customers extensively upgraded, visually and technically distinctive entry-level options into the performance world of Mercedes-AMG,”

AMG C43 puts down more power

The 2019 AMG C43 will crank out 23 more horses now, totally 385-hp from a 3.0L V6 and peak torque of 384 lb paired to the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission; dashing to 100 km/h in just 4.7-seconds hitting a top speed of 250 km/h (but electronically limited to 210 km/h to keep you in check).

Updated Styling

Styling-wise, Mercedes looked to make the updated coupes and cab more expressive, and of course, sportier. Standout features include the AMG radiator grille with twin louvre in matte iridium silver and the sculpted front apron with additional flics.

In the back, expect two round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome adding sportier look match the improved performance. The rear apron with side air outlet look and the significantly bolder diffuser improve the air flow at the rear; and the spoiler lip on the trunk lid is painted in the vehicle colour.

New Cabin & Connectivity

Mercedes carries the performance theme inside with a combo of aluminum in high-quality finishing, DINAMICA microfibre, and good old leather to maintain the luxury brand’s renowned upscale standard; plus, trim in black open-pore ash wood, aluminum, black open-pore ash wood, high-gloss dark-brown fineline wood, anthracite open-pore oak wood, as well as AMG trim in carbon fibre and matte silver fibreglass.

To ramp it up, optional AMG Performance seats provide optimum lateral support when adopting a dynamic driving style, thanks to the special design of the seat side bolsters of the seat cushion and backrest.

Another notable inside includes a significantly different steering wheel focused on performance. It has a flattened bottom section and is perforated in the grip area; a more grippy shape with a heavily contoured rim and intuitive operation.

You can’t have a refresh these days without new cabin tech. The 2019 C-Class inside finds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an optional fully digital instrument cluster with 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) screen, and the famous Mercedes touchpad and Controller, to name a few.

2019 C-Class Release Date

Dealerships across North America will begin receiving the coupe and cabrios starting late Spring into Summer 2018.

2019 C-Class AMG C43 Coupe vs Cabrio

The two will offer essentially the same things, but here’s a quick breakdown side-by-side:

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC

Cabriolet Engine 3.0-litre V6 with two turbochargers 3.0-litre V6 with two turbochargers Displacement 2,996 cc 2,996 cc Output 385 hp at 6,100 rpm 385 hp at 6,100 rpm Peak torque 384 lb-ft at 2,500-5,000 rpm 384 lb-ft at 2,500-5,000 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with rear-biased torque

distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.7 s 4.8 s Top speed 210 km/h* 210 km/h*

