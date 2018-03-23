Cadillac’s new 2019 CT6 V-Sport arrives early next year
We know, we know – 4-doors are losing ground to crossovers and sport utilities but the new 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport is looking to change things.
The brand’s top-line CT6 sedan gets the V-Performance treatment for the first time in this 2019 model, looking to elevate the large 5-passenger, high-performance sedan segment.
And producing beastly sedans is something Cadillac is all too familiar with, like this most 640-hp CTS-V from a couple years back; the most powerful product in the brand’s 112-year history at the time.
If the larger CT6 isn’t cutting it, Cadillac also offers a smaller sedan with the XTS V-Sport – the only two V-Sport offerings in the luxury brands portfolio at the moment.
Updated Power and Handling
Boasting an all-new V8 twin-turbo, you wouldn’t expect the new CT6 to put down 550-hp and 627 lb-ft of torque under the updated, upscale look with its V-inspired mesh grille and new horizontal LED headlamps – just a couple style cues inspired by the Escala Concept. But that’s the idea – marrying luxury and opulence with rare, track-optimized power and stellar handling.
Rolling on 20-inch V-Sport wheels paired to a new 19-inch Brembo brake setup developed solely for the CT6 high-performance application, Caddy’s big sedan will offer a tightened suspension, a revised AWD torque split, track-focused stability controls, and re-mapped steering to ensure this beast handles as well as it looks.
As Lyndon Lie, CT6 chief engineer, puts it, “he CT6 V-Sport was developed for driving enthusiasts who want the best of both worlds: a high-performance sports sedan and a luxury car with all the comforts and technology that come with it…With its lightweight architecture, an all-new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 coupled with the tightened suspension and revised AWD torque split, we’ve enhanced the CT6 to be well-balanced and capable of all conditions.”
2019 CT6 V-Sport Release Date and Specs
New V-Sport CT6 arrives in Spring 2019. To learn more and get updates, visit here.
|Body style / driveline:
|AWD, 5-passenger large high-performance sedan
|Manufacturing location:
|Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Hamtramck, Mich.
|Engines:
|4.2L V-8 twin-turbo DOHC DI – 550 hp / 410 kW (est.)
|Transmissions:
|10L90 Hydra-Matic 10-Speed Electronically controlled automatic transmission (4.2L twin-turbo)
|Brakes:
|19-inch Brembo brake system developed specifically for the CT6 high-performance application.
|Wheels:
|20-inch
|Wheelbase (in / mm):
|122.4 / 3109
|Length (in / mm):
|204 / 5182
|Width (in / mm):
|74 / 1880
|Height (in / mm):
|58 / 1473