Cadillac’s new 2019 CT6 V-Sport arrives early next year

We know, we know – 4-doors are losing ground to crossovers and sport utilities but the new 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport is looking to change things.

The brand’s top-line CT6 sedan gets the V-Performance treatment for the first time in this 2019 model, looking to elevate the large 5-passenger, high-performance sedan segment.

And producing beastly sedans is something Cadillac is all too familiar with, like this most 640-hp CTS-V from a couple years back; the most powerful product in the brand’s 112-year history at the time.

If the larger CT6 isn’t cutting it, Cadillac also offers a smaller sedan with the XTS V-Sport – the only two V-Sport offerings in the luxury brands portfolio at the moment.

Updated Power and Handling

Boasting an all-new V8 twin-turbo, you wouldn’t expect the new CT6 to put down 550-hp and 627 lb-ft of torque under the updated, upscale look with its V-inspired mesh grille and new horizontal LED headlamps – just a couple style cues inspired by the Escala Concept. But that’s the idea – marrying luxury and opulence with rare, track-optimized power and stellar handling.

Rolling on 20-inch V-Sport wheels paired to a new 19-inch Brembo brake setup developed solely for the CT6 high-performance application, Caddy’s big sedan will offer a tightened suspension, a revised AWD torque split, track-focused stability controls, and re-mapped steering to ensure this beast handles as well as it looks.

As Lyndon Lie, CT6 chief engineer, puts it, “he CT6 V-Sport was developed for driving enthusiasts who want the best of both worlds: a high-performance sports sedan and a luxury car with all the comforts and technology that come with it…With its lightweight architecture, an all-new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 coupled with the tightened suspension and revised AWD torque split, we’ve enhanced the CT6 to be well-balanced and capable of all conditions.”

2019 CT6 V-Sport Release Date and Specs

New V-Sport CT6 arrives in Spring 2019. To learn more and get updates, visit here.

Body style / driveline: AWD, 5-passenger large high-performance sedan Manufacturing location: Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, Hamtramck, Mich. Engines: 4.2L V-8 twin-turbo DOHC DI – 550 hp / 410 kW (est.) Transmissions: 10L90 Hydra-Matic 10-Speed Electronically controlled automatic transmission (4.2L twin-turbo) Brakes: 19-inch Brembo brake system developed specifically for the CT6 high-performance application. Wheels: 20-inch Wheelbase (in / mm): 122.4 / 3109 Length (in / mm): 204 / 5182 Width (in / mm): 74 / 1880 Height (in / mm): 58 / 1473