No manual stick shifts here. The new 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE offered with an optional 10-speed automatic transmission rolls out late next month as what Chevy exclaims will be “the fastest, most track-capable Camaro ever.”

Couple years back, the new ZL1 1LE hit the scene as the most track-capable Camaro to date. Now, Chevy steps it up for 2019 with this transmission upgrade.

Combining quick access to 10 gears with the Camaro’s Track Mode calibrations is what creates the magic, solidifying the new ZL1 1LE as a 650-horsepower, supercharged beast.

As the Camaro engineers put it, “this transmission is optimized for speed.” Compared to the outgoing six-speed manual tranny, the 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE managed to shave off several seconds on the Nürburgring equipped with the 10-speed slushbox.

“You may not be a professional race car driver, but now you can shift like one,” Chevrolet states.

New Camaro Specs & Key Features

Other key features include downforce-producing design elements like a carbon fiber rear wing and air deflectors; a track-worthy adjustable suspension; updated lightweight forged aluminum wheels smaller in diameter but an inchwider for better handling, along with standard Brembo brakes; reduced weight shaving off 50-pounds and now lighter than its ZL1 2-door sibling; and of course, all powered by a capable supercharged LT4 engine putting down 650 ponies.

Inside the fastest factory-built Camaro are a pair of front heated/ventilated seats, a heated steering wheels, Bose sound system, and dual-zone auto climate control.

If you’re interested in the new Camaro without these bells and whistles, check out The 2019 Camaro Unveiled: 3 Things You Need To Know

Release Date and 2019 Camaro ZL1 1LE Price

The new Camaro with the performance & 10-speed auto transmission upgrades go on sale late February 2019.

US Pricing

Add US$7,500 to your plain old Camaro for the ZL1 1LE Track Performance Package upgrade; and US$1,595 more for the 10-speed automatic transmission.

Canada Pricing

In Canada, buyers can add the ZL1 1LE Track Performance Package for C$8,495, and to level things up, add the 10-speed automatic transmission for another C$1,835.