It’s been 4 years this month since the mid-size Colorado returned to North America. And Chevy couldn’t be happier, selling more than 428,792 Colorados in the US alone. Fans of the brawny little pickup have a lot to cheer about also with a variety of special edition Colorados being released in that time — including the Colorado ZR2 Off-Road AEV Concept and 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions.

To celebrate, Chevy expands the Colorado lineup with 2 more special edition models: the off-road Z71 Trail Runner and street-focused RST. Both trucks get the flow-through “CHEVROLET” lettered grille first introduced on the Colorado ZR2 Bison — a US$395 upgrade on other models.

2019 Colorado Z71 Trail Runner

The 2019 Z71 Trail Runner begins with the Colorado Z71 off-road package and adds the underbody protection of the Colorado ZR2. Changes include stamped aluminum front and mid skid plates, functional rocker protection and Goodyear Duratrac tires.

2019 Colorado RST

The street-focused 2019 RST is based on the LT trim and adds monochromatic exterior offset with black beltline and body side moldings. It also adds a black tailgate bowtie, Colorado and RST badges. The RST is also the first Colorado to offer 20-inch wheels – finished in low-gloss black.

A Chevy Colorado first, the 2019 RST rolls on low-gloss black finished 20-inch wheels for a sportier look.

