It’s been 4 years this month since the mid-size Colorado returned to North America. And Chevy couldn’t be happier, selling more than 428,792 Colorados in the US alone. Fans of the brawny little pickup have a lot to cheer about also with a variety of special edition Colorados being released in that time — including the Colorado ZR2 Off-Road AEV Concept and 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions.

We got a chance to play with the Colorado in beautiful British Columbia, Canada when it hit market — read about it here.

To celebrate, Chevy expands the Colorado lineup with 2 more special edition models: the off-road Z71 Trail Runner and street-focused RST. Both trucks get the flow-through “CHEVROLET” lettered grille first introduced on the Colorado ZR2 Bison — a US$395 upgrade on other models.

2019 Colorado Z71 Trail Runner

The Trail Runner builds on the current Colorado Z71’s off-road package with changes including a stamped aluminum front and mid skid plates, functional rocker protection and Goodyear Duratrac rubber. For more off-road durability, it also slaps on the Colorado ZR2’s underbody protection.

2019 Colorado RST

The RST is less mountain climber and more street-focused, building on the LT trim adding a black tailgate bowtie, Colorado and RST badges, black beltline and body side moldings, all in a monochromatic exterior look.

A Chevy Colorado first, the 2019 RST rolls on low-gloss black finished 20-inch wheels for a sportier look.

