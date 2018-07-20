The Challenger is getting a lot of love from Dodge these days. And that’s totally ok.

From this 707-hp 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody to the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for under $90K.

An All-Natural Challenger Scat Pack

Now, they’ve released the fastest, naturally-aspirated street-legal muscle car on the market today. Boasting 485-hp and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2019 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack 1320 sprints a quarter-mile in 11.7 seconds hitting 185 km/hr or 115 mph.

All powered by the stalwart 392 HEMI V8 paired to an SRT-tuned three-mode suspension system and TorqueFlite 8HP70 8-speed automatic transmission added tranny required for this Scat Pack 1320 model. Sitting on low gloss black 20 x 9.5-inch aluminum-forged wheels.

End of the day, this all-natural, all-American muscle car loaded with modern tech is out to devour the drag strip, paying homage to grassroots drag racing and its new interpretation of the legendary Dodge Super Bee logo, the “Angry Bee,”.

So, don’t don’t piss of this bee. When if you do, we’d like to be there.

2019 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack 1320 Release Date and Price

The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 will be available for dealer orders in late 2018 across North America; vehicles are scheduled to start arriving in dealerships in the first quarter of 2019.

US Price:

The 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Package adds US$3,995 to the MSRP of US$38,995 for the Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

Canadian Price:

In Canada, expect to pay the same C$3,995 premium to the C$50,945 priced Dodge Challenger Scat Pack.

UP NEXT:

You’ll probably like this: