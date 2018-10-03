Dodge has unveiled a few flavours of its sinister Challenger lately – from the the 707-hp 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody to the 2019 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack 1320. But it’s the latest iteration that will strike fear in all muscle cars before it, coming to life and in full production mode rolling off the FCA US Brampton Assembly Plant floor in Ontario, Canada.

Arriving at Dodge//SRT dealerships this fall 2018, the 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye proudly holds the ‘most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car’ designation. And with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V8 engine, why wouldn’t it?

Performance

Propelling 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, the Redeye Hellcat not only looks diabolical with that wide stance and beefy design but possess the performance to back it up. Hitting a top speed of 203 mph and finishing the ¼-mile in 10.8 seconds at 131 mph, we’re not sure what provoked (or pissed off) Dodge to unleash this fury of road beats. But we don’t really care because this is how proper American muscle cars should should role off the production line.

Redeye’s special features

Paying homage to the distinctive Dodge design themes from some of its most famous muscle cars, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye sports a new fully functional, dual-snorkel hood. Along with special Redeye badging found on the fender badges, instrument panel, key fobs and supercharger housing. While the cabin finds a Redeye logo splash screen and a new 220-mph red speedo.

So, if you’re looking for a new car to seriously frighten the neighbors while putting a smile on your face, Dodge’s latest Challenger should fit the bill.

