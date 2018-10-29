If Kia’s 350-hp fastback sedan wasn’t menacing enough already, DUB teams up with the Korean automaker, transforming the 2019 Stinger GT into an aggressive looking machine with a healthy mod list worthy of the annual SEMA show taking place Oct.30-Nov 2 this week.

We only have some teaser shots right now, but expect the special edition Stinger to sit on huge 22-inch wheels and a custom air ride suspension. Performance upgrades include a custom air take paired to a modified exhaust, while the cabin — in true DUB fashion — ramps it up to include a red and black leather interior found on the steering wheel, seats, and front dash.

Alongside the SEMA Stinger GT will be the DUB K900 — Kia’s luxury sedan. The stylish salon goes big with 24-inch rollers in gloss black accents, air ride suspension, a new electric blue exterior paint scheme, with a a specially developed multimedia system and custom upholstery in the K900’s cabin.

2018 SEMA Show takes place this week in Las Vegas; the DUB Kia creations will be unveiled on October 30 at 9AM.