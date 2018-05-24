Somehow, the new Ford Raptor manages to ramp up its performance. For the ultimate off-road pickup that seemingly has everything, the 2019 F-150 Raptor felt it needed to offer just a little more. And it did.

But then again, there’s always this insane US$116,815 Shelby Baja Raptor.

Arriving late 2018, this upgraded F-150 gets three new things.

2019 Ford Raptor’s New Features

New Shocks

The FOX 3.0 Internal Bypass shocks with Live Valve technology are a class-exclusive that enhance the new Raptor’s already proven shock setup. The new setup adapts to terrain in real-time to actively maximize handling, comfort, and bottom-out resistance using sensors in the suspension and body. As Ford’s rep puts it, “Not many trucks need sensors to detect when you are midair…the Raptor sets the dampers to full stiffness to help smooth shock performance as the truck lands.”

Trail Control

If you’re looking for a cruise-control type system for low-speed, rugged terrain, the 2019 Raptor comes with the new Trail Control which essentially does just that: sending power and braking to the appropriate wheel when needed, automatically, allowing driver to focus on what’s important, like traversing mountains. Depending on the driveline position, Trail Control can be activated up a maximum speed of 20 mph, for the best low-speed off-road experience.

New Sport Seats

And to keep your ass properly fastened, all-new Recaro sport seats which Ford claims will provide “aggressive support with generous bolstering in the seat back and cushion” also make their way into the new Raptor truck; featuring blue Alcantara inserts and accent stitching inspired by the Light Speed-colored interior of the Ford GT supercar.

Expect the Dearborn, Michigan-produced 2019 F-150 Raptor to go on sale late 2018. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

2019 Ford Raptor Photos