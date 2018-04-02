The Genesis G70 arrived last year to put the European luxury sport sedans on notice, now sprinting into 2019 with reasonable price points announced for its Spring 2018 arrival.

Canadian pricing for the 2019 G70 will start at C$42,000 for the entry-level all-wheel 2.0T Advanced trim boasting 252-hp and 260 lb-ft of torque; topping out at C$57,500 for the brawnier 3.3T Sport powered by a 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6 putting down 365-hp and 376 lb-ft of torque.

Six 2019 Genesis G70 trims in total are in the lineup, with five of them all equipped with the all-wheel drive setup and 8-speed automatic transmission, while the G70 2.0T Sport at C$45,500 caters to the driving-enthusiasts with rear-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual tranny.

G70 Availability

In Canada, the 2019 G70 remains available for pre-order through the comprehensive Genesis online sales platform until April 15.

Once a deposit is secured and consumers have configured their sedan, Genesis will deliver the car right to your door-step – part of the company’s at-home delivery service.

Release date for the 2019 model is set for this Spring 2018.

Standard features

Aside from all standard all-wheel drive, expect all 2019 G70s to come equipped with a long list of features including driver assistance technologies (Genesis Active Safety Control) and remote vehicle connectivity via the telematics platform dubbed Genesis Connected Services (GCS) which will be a Canada-first Genesis offering in the G70.

Plus all safety features you’d expect in new vehicles including blind-spot collision and driver awareness warning alerts.

2019 G70 Models and Pricing (Canada)