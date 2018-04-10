There may never have been a better time in history to enter the sport of motorcycling than we are experiencing right now. The industry is ripe with new models to the point that the sheer amount of choice is actually overwhelming. Well, add one more to the mix as Honda has recently announced that the CB300R will be coming to North America this July as a 2019 model.

Billed accurately as a “Neo-Sports Café,” the liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 286cc urban assault vehicle is visually inspired by the big brother CB1000R, somehow managing to seamlessly blend modern design with retro styling in a rare and visually pleasing way. Originally unveiled at EICMA last November, the CB300R weighs in at a diminutive 143 kgs thanks to minimal bodywork and LED lighting. A thin LCD instrument display shows speed, engine rpm, fuel level and gear position.

Limiting the number of internal moving parts and installing low-friction piston rings, Honda promises exceptional reliability and a 300km range from the 10L tank. The light weight, ease of use and 799mm seat height make it ideal for newbies, or experienced riders looking for something fun to flog.

2019 Honda CB300R Price & Release Date

Honda has yet to announce pricing for Canadians but buyers will be able to choose from Chromosphere Red and Matte Axis Gray Metallic when the bike is made available for sale shortly.

US Price

In the US, Honda’s new CB300R ABS and CB300R will be priced at MSRP US$4,949 and US$4,649, respectively, when they arrive at dealers this summer in July 2018.