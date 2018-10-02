Not to be outdone by the Bar and Shield who released a slew of new models last month, Indian Motorcycle pulled the covers off a couple of their own new naked bikes prior to the Intermot International Motorcycle Fair which kicks off tomorrow.

New Flat Track Inspired Street Bike: Indian FTR 1200 Features

New Liquid-Cooled V-Twin Engine with 120 Horsepower

Inspired by the company’s FTR750 flat tracker but based on the FTR1200 Custom concept bike unveiled at EICMA in 2017, both the FTR1200 and FTR1200 S reside on an all-new platform and feature a new liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-Twin engine rated at ‘approximately’ 120hp.

More tech to keep up with the times

In its mission to reach new riders and expand its global appeal, Indian has come out of the gate with modern styling and premium technology including a fast-charge USB port, full LED lighting, ABS and cruise control.

Weight-reduction and better performance

Magnesium was used to reduce engine weight while a low-inertia crankshaft allows the engine to rev quickly and eagerly to redline. Both models feature an inverted fork front suspension and radially mounted dual Brembo brakes.

The fuel tank is located under the seat for lower weight distribution and the airbox is mounted directly above the engine to optimize airflow. The rear suspension and swingarm inspired by the FTR750 were designed to provide a race bike look, as were the ProTaper aluminum handlebars and new Dunlop street tires with flat track-inspired tread.

FTR 1200 S

The FTR 1200 S sweetens the deal with a fully adjustable front and rear suspension including preload, compression, and rebound adjustments, a 4.3-inch customizable Ride Command LCD touch screen with Bluetooth, three ride modes, lean-angle sensitive stability control, traction control, and wheelie mitigation.

2019 Indian FTR 1200 Release Date & Pricing

Both available in dealers in spring of 2019, the FTR 1200 starts at an MSRP of US$12,999 and C$15,999 and is available in Thunder Black, while the FTR 1200 S starts at US$14,999 and C$18,499 and is available in Indian Motorcycle Red over Steel Gray, Titanium Metallic over Thunder Black Pearl, and a Race-Replica paint scheme matching the iconic FTR750 race bike.

