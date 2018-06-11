Faster lap times and improved aerodynamics, expect the new Mustang Shelby GT350 to devour the track

The best Mustang out there straight from Ford’s production facility is no question the Shelby 350GT. Aggressive looks, insane power, and track-ready. And for 2019, the Mustang Shelby GT350 ramps it up even more.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit more subtle, there’s Ford’s new V8-powered, 460-hp 2018 Mustang GT – check out our First Drive from California here.

2019 Mustang GT350 New Features

To give the new Shelby GT350’s improvements a bit more credibility (not that we’re expecting any), FIA World Endurance Ford GT and IMSA Mustang GT4 program driver Billy Johnson worked with Ford Performance to ensure this 5.2-liter V8-powered Mustang was up to snuff.

Major Performance Upgrades

For 2019, the new Mustang GT350 gets a healthy dose of upgrades geared mostly towards those hitting the track. So, expect faster lap times, a new rear spoiler with optional Gurney flap, overall improved aerodynamics reducing drag, new 19-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in custom Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires measuring 295/35 up front and 305/35 in the rear, and better grip via chassis and antilock brake tuning.

The 2019 Shelby GT350’s brake assembly includes six-piston front and four-piston rear caliper Brembo brakes, paired to electric power-assist steering and three-mode electronic stability control settings. All ensuring this 526-hp muscle car stays planted and handles those corners with ease.

As Ford appropriately puts it, “Somewhere, Carroll is smiling. The new Shelby GT350 is our ultimate track Mustang. We’ve stuck to Carroll Shelby’s original formula for winning championships and made our Shelby GT350 even better with the latest in race-proven aerodynamics, tire and chassis technology.”

2019 Ford Mustang GT350 Release Date

Produced at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, the 2019 Mustang Shelby 350GT arrives early 2019. Best part? Put all that improved performance to good use – Ford will include complimentary Track Attack driving program courtesy Ford Performance. Not bad.