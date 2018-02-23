New 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS sports the most powerful naturally aspirated engine in a road-legal 911 ever

Leave it to Porsche to take the already capable, high-performance 911 GT3 and make it insanely better with new 911 GT3 RS, making its official debut at the upcoming 88th Geneva Motor Show.

This 520-hp RS rocket marks the company’s third GT road-approved sports car within a year, coming off the heels of the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 R2.

But right now, this latest rendition takes the cake, producing 20-hp more than its 911 GT3 sibling, sprinting 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0-seconds (that’s 0.2 seconds quicker than the current 911 GT3 with PDK and 0.1 seconds quicker than the previous 911 GT3 RS) powered by a 4L six-cylinder engine, and hitting a top speed of 312 km/h. All naturally-aspirated, all naturally awesome.

Shedding some weight to 1,430 kg while adding a good dose of carbon for the chassis, interior and exterior, the Weissach package ramps things up a bit while adding a set of magnesium wheels to the mix, replacing the standard 20-inch lightweight rims wrapped in 265/35 rubber up front and 21-inch in 325/30 in the rear.

2019 GT3 RS Price and release date

You can order the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS now but expect deliveries later in 2018; priced at US$187,500 and C$213,400 (less fees, charges).