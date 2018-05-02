Porsche continues to push hard towards sustainability with their growing range of hybrids. Best part? Power and handling continue to improve along with your fuel bill. Their latest new SUV is the Cayenne E-Hybrid arriving early next year.

But if you’re looking at the non-hybrid 2019 Cayenne, check out our exclusive review here.

Powered by a 3L V6 making 355-hp paired to a 134-hp electric engine, the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid will make 455-hp – that’s 40-hp more than the 2018 Cayenne S E-Hybrid. Hitting 100 km/h in 5-seconds, the new Cayenne can drive up to a distance of 44 km and speed of 135 km/h on electricity alone.

Aside form the horsepower gain, the real story is that this new Porsche SUV’s electric engine performance is now over 43-percent higher than the outgoing model; with boost derived from the 918 Spyder.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid white rear rolling
The newest Porsche brings ‘E-performance’ option to Cayenne line-up with the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid arriving early next year. The improved electric engine helps make 455-hp and a Porsche-first is the full colour HUD. New 22-inch wheels and heated windshield also new. MSRP is US$79,900 and C$91,700. Pic: Porsche

Also new for 2019:

  • 22-inch wheels
  • full colour heads-up display – a Porsche first
  • heated windshield

2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid Price and Availability

Expect North American dealer deliveries for the new Porsche SUV Spring 2019. US pricing is set at US$79,900, and in Canada the E-Hybrid Cayenne will start at C$91,700.

Learn more here:

Cayenne E-Hybrid USA | Cayenne E-Hybrid Canada

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid interior

