Subaru’s first-ever PHEV based on the Toyota Hybrid System (THS)

We knew a Subaru hybrid was in the works and how it’s official. The 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will be the Japanese automaker’s first-ever plug-in hybrid (PHEV). For a company that caters to the outdoor, off-road, all-wheel drive enthusiasts, we’re a bit surprised it took Subaru this long.

And on the other end of the spectrum, the new Subaru SUV in full-size form will be going on sale anytime now.

Expect the new Crosstrek for 2019 to offer the same nimble capability and rugged looks but with obviously significantly improved fuel efficiency when it arrives at dealerships late 2018.

The Crosstrek compact crossover is Subaru’s third best-selling vehicle in North America; the new Crosstrek Hybrid should keep the sales rolling, taking advantage of both gas and electric power eliminating range anxiety, or driven on pure electric drive for local commuting.

Partnering with Toyota, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid integrates its renowned all-wheel drive and BOXTER engine with the Toyota Hybrid System (THS) – all built on the new Subaru Global Platform.

Pricing hasn’t been released but we’ll publish when it’s announced.