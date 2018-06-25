The Subaru Crosstrek was all-new for 2018 (here are 13 things you should know about the redesigned model) – and for 2019, carries this forward with minimum changes for this second-generation model.
But the 2019 Crosstrek does get a few updates including a new 6.5-inch multimedia system standard on the Premium trim; standard high beam assist, reverse automatic braking, and EyeSight on all Limited models; and EyeSight is now offered on CVT-equipped base models.
There’s no real pricing change either (about $100 more starting) for all 3 Crosstrek offerings including the 2.0i base, 2.0i Premium, and 2.0i Limited.
2019 Crosstrek US Pricing:
|Model/Trim
|Transmission
|Applicable Option Code
|MSRP
|MSRP + destination and delivery
|2.0i
|6MT
|01
|$21,895
|$22,870
|2.0i
|CVT
|01, 03
|$22,895
|$23,870
|2.0i Premium
|6MT
|11
|$22,895
|$23,870
|2.0i Premium
|CVT
|11, 12, 13, 14
|$23,895
|$24,870
|2.0i Limited
|CVT
|21, 22, 23
|$27,195
|$28,170