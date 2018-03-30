New York, NY – Seems like yesterday we tested the refreshed 2017 Forester. Fast forward a couple years, Subaru unveils an all-new version of the best-selling SUV at the 2018 New York Auto Show this week.

The fifth-generation 2019 Forester is built on the company’s Subaru Global Platform (following the new Impreza, Crosstrek, and upcoming full-size Ascent SUV), finding power from an updated 182-hp 2.5L engine paired to the all-wheel drive that sets Subaru apart from the competition.

Available in the standard, Premium, Limited, and Touring trims as before, there’s a new flavour in the mix for 2019: Sport, adding distinct exterior and interior features (but keeping the 2.5L powerplant the same as we understand it).

Retaining that rugged look, the Forester now looks higher with exterior shoulder lines that follow around the pillars, and the front, side and rear underguards are standard on all models, with colour finish according to trim line. Add new LED headlights and some new exterior colours (green, blue, and red) for good measure.