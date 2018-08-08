Subaru’s iconic Forester is all-new for 2019 entering its fifth-generation with a completely new design, more performance and off-road capability, a more spacious cabin with added and much needed refinement, all available with two-mode X-Mode for those more demanding conditions.

Read more on the 2019 Forester including here.

There’s a reason you see these venerable Japanese SUVs from decades ago still on the streets today. They’re reliable. And all Subarus (minus the BRZ roadster) all find all-wheel drive, making the Forester a top choice for adventure-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.

A new Subaru SUV with 3-rows also joins the lineup if the Forester isn’t going to cut it.

2019 Forester Canada Pricing

All new Foresters come with the CVT transmission, starting at $27,995 for the entry-level Forester 2.5i. Topping out at $39,495 for the Forester Premier with EyeSight. Full 2019 Canada pricing and trims below:

Model Transmission MSRP ($C) 2.5i CVT $27,995 Convenience CVT $30,295 Convenience with EyeSight CVT $31,795 Touring with EyeSight CVT $32,995 Sport with EyeSight CVT $34,995 Limited with EyeSight CVT $37,695 Premier with EyeSight CVT $39,495

2019 Forester Photos