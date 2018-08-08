Subaru’s iconic Forester is all-new for 2019 entering its fifth-generation with a completely new design, more performance and off-road capability, a more spacious cabin with added and much needed refinement, all available with two-mode X-Mode for those more demanding conditions.
Read more on the 2019 Forester including here.
There’s a reason you see these venerable Japanese SUVs from decades ago still on the streets today. They’re reliable. And all Subarus (minus the BRZ roadster) all find all-wheel drive, making the Forester a top choice for adventure-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
A new Subaru SUV with 3-rows also joins the lineup if the Forester isn’t going to cut it.
2019 Forester Canada Pricing
All new Foresters come with the CVT transmission, starting at $27,995 for the entry-level Forester 2.5i. Topping out at $39,495 for the Forester Premier with EyeSight. Full 2019 Canada pricing and trims below:
|
Model
|
Transmission
|
MSRP ($C)
|
2.5i
|
CVT
|
$27,995
|
Convenience
|
CVT
|
$30,295
|
Convenience with EyeSight
|
CVT
|
$31,795
|
Touring with EyeSight
|
CVT
|
$32,995
|
Sport with EyeSight
|
CVT
|
$34,995
|
Limited with EyeSight
|
CVT
|
$37,695
|
Premier with EyeSight
|
CVT
|
$39,495