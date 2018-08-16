Still at it over two decades later, the 2019 Forester goes on sale across the US, starting at US$24,295 – a $500 bump compared to the outgoing 2018 Forester.

Canadian shoppers, check out 2019 Forester pricing here.

New & Standard Features for 2019

Entering its fifth-generation, the iconic station wagon based SUV is the most spacious and capable Forester to date. EyeSight is now standard and segment-exclusive DriverFocus safety technology is also available.

A new Forester Sport model gets some extra love both inside and out, while all models receive Active Torque Vectoring standard for those challenging off-road excursions.

Also standard for 2019 is Apple CarPlay, AndroidTM Auto and SiriusXM.

There’s a reason you see these venerable Japanese SUVs from decades ago still on the streets today. They’re reliable. And all Subarus (minus the BRZ roadster) all find all-wheel drive, making the Forester a top choice for adventure-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.

A new Subaru SUV with 3-rows also joins the lineup if the Forester isn’t going to cut it.

US Pricing for 2019 Forester

Base – $24,295 / $25,270 with Destination & Delivery

Premium – $26,695 / $27,670 with Destination & Delivery

Sport – $28,795 / $29,770with Destination & Delivery

Limited – $30,795 / $31,770 with Destination & Delivery

Touring – $34,295 / $35,270 with Destination & Delivery