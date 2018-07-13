As far as sport utility wagons go, the Subaru Outback leads the pack. The off-road SUV got a decent mid cycle refresh including an updated design for 2018 (check out our 2018 Outback First Drive Review here) — and for 2019, not much has changed on that front. But the big news for the SUV is the new 6.5-inch Multimedia system now standard on base Outbacks. And Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology (a safety camera system that sits along the rear view mirror) is also standard across all models.

The company reported its 79th consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases on July 3, along with 52 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks sold in the US alone.

Sporting all-wheel drive and 8.7-inch of ground clearance, the Outback was Subaru’s biggest SUV until the all-new 7-passenger Ascent entered the market this year. So now, with the compact Crosstrek crossover, the popular Forester, Outback wagon, and 3-row Subaru Ascent, the Japanese automaker is now in fine form with a well-rounded family of utility vehicles.

The 2019 Outback goes on sale this Summer 2018.

2019 Subaru Outback US Pricing

US MSRP excluding fees/charges. All Outbacks come with CVT transmission.