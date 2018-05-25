Subaru just dropped official pricing for both the 268-hp 2019 WRX and 310-hp 2019 WRX STI, starting at US$27,195 and US$36,595, respectively (excluding fees/charges).

The new WRX gets a few updates for 2019, including standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on models equipped with CVT; improved powertrain for the track-focused STI model, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2019 WRX Series.Gray Limited Editions

But the bigger news is the special edition Series.Gray models for 2019, limited to 750 WRXs and 250 WRX STIs, available this Summer 2018.

The Series.Gray WRX and WRX STI add only US$3,100 to bottom line for each, which isn’t bad at all – if you can get your hands on one.

Here is the MSRP pricing, excluding fees/charges; along with pricing on options below:

2019 WRX Price ($US)

Standard WRX – 6MT – $27,195

WRX Premium – 6MT – $29,495

WRX Premium – CVT – $31,395

WRX Limited – 6MT – $31,795

WRX Limited – CVT – $33,695

2019 WRX STI Price ($US)

Standard WRX STI – 6MT – $36,595

WRX STI Limited- Wing – 6MT – $41,395

WRX STI- Low Profile Trunk Spoiler – 6MT – $41,395

2019 SUBARU WRX AND STI OPTION PACKAGE:

Performance Package: RECARO Front Seats, Red-Painted Brake Calipers, Moonroof Delete – $2,050

Series.Gray WRX – $3,100

Navigation System + Audio w/ Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Blind Spot Detection/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert – $2,100

Navigation System + Audio w /Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakers + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Reverse Auto Brake + High Beam Assist – $2,400

RECARO Front Seats + Keyless Access with Push Button Start – $2,500

Series.Gray STI – $3,100

Photos by Russell Purcell (2018 WRX STI model):