Rugged looks with expected performance to match, the new RAV4 finally steps it up in a competitive field

New York, NY – This muscular, aggressively-styled RAV4 is unlike anything we would’ve expected when the covers came off at its 2018 New Auto Show debut – and that’s definitely a good thing for this fifth-generation model that’s been anything but bold since it first debuted back in 1994.

And certainly nothing like the outgoing 2017 model.

More inline with the Subaru Forester, from what we can see, the all-new 2019 RAV4 finds a new 2.5L Inline-4 and Toyota hybrid system powertrains offering more power and better fuel efficiencies, according to Toyota.

Considering this is the Japanese automaker’s number one selling product, a proper redesign was long (long) overdue – and it appears the company actually listened to the market and what consumers have been yearning for: more adventure-seeker, less vanilla compact offering.

The new chiseled RAV4 with available 19-inch wheels sports a stronger nose leading into a more dynamic profile with bolder shoulders now.

Looks aside, we expect it to handle off-road duties; the RAV4’s sits on a new TNGA platform allowing for a lower, wider package; while the shorter front and rear overhangs will aid in RAV4’s ability to conquer the back trails with ease.