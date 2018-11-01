Drawing inspiration from the roots of the original Scrambler scene of the early 1950’s, Triumph recently removed the covers off the Scrambler 1200 XC and Scrambler 1200 XE line up. Promising “A category redefining level of performance, specification and finish, fused with Triumph’s iconic Scrambler DNA and all the capability of a genuine adventure motorcycle,” we won’t be able to speak to those claims until we actually get to swing a leg over them and put them through their paces, but they certainly look the business.

1200 Scrambler XC & XE Built With Off-Road Ability In Mind

The 1200 Scrambler XC was designed and built with an all-road and off-road focus, while the 1200 Scrambler XE was created for more extreme off-road capability. Both feature the 1200cc Bonneville twin engine, with specific Scrambler software tuning and the signature high level exhaust.

New Tech for 2019 Scramblers

Many new technological advancements have been incorporated into both models, including TFT instruments, six riding modes, cornering ABS, IMU and fully integrated technology system, LED lighting, including signature DRL headlight, a torque-assist clutch, keyless ignition, cruise control and a USB charging socket. The XE also benefits from Off-Road Pro riding mode, cornering traction control and heated handgrips as standard equipment while they are an accessory on the XC. Another highlight is the World’s first motorcycle integrated GoPro control system, Triumph’s first turn-by-turn navigation system and Bluetooth.

Additional equipment equipment includes Öhlins long-travel fully adjustable suspension, Showa fully adjustable long travel forks, dual Brembo M50 radial monobloc front calipers, a long-travel aluminium swingarm and Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires.

Intended for personal customization out of the box, over 80 accessories will be offered, as well two ‘Inspiration Kits – the ‘Escape’ features a luggage set-up for touring and the ‘Extreme’ promises a more off-road focused setup.

