No Volvo diesel for you

Volvo officially revealed their new 2019 S60 – a premium, mid-size sedan. But if you’re looking for a diesel-powered option (which we’re guessing most of us North Americans aren’t), you’re out of luck.

The new S60 is the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel offer. The company is making a strong push – perhaps stronger than any other automaker – to produce only electric-powered vehicles by 2020. So in industry time, that’s right now. Here’s a good piece on Volvo’s all-electric strategy posted at The Atlantic.

And Volvo feels this S60 is “one of the most exciting Volvo cars we’ve ever made,” according to the brand’s president and chief executive.

Also a Volvo-first, the 2019 S60 will be US-built, produced out of their manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Two Hybrid and Petrol S60 sedans available

Right now, the 2019 S60 comes in two PHEV versions only, with T5 and T6 petrol engines available at launch.

The two plugin-hybrid models include the T6 Twin Engine AWD making 340-hp; and a T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid producing 400-hp. The more flavour, the Polestar Engineered S60 T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid adds upgraded brakes, suspension, ramps up horsepower to 415-hp.

Release date and pricing haven’t been announced but we’ll post it when available.

2019 S60 Photos: