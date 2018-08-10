A WRX Sport-tech RS with Some Add-ons

For 2019 WRX consumers looking for a model that sets them apart a little, Subaru is unleashing 100 units of the 2019 WRX Raiu Edition.

Unfortunately, it’s a Canada-only offering when it arrives at dealerships this year, marking the company’s first special edition WRX in the country in more than 15 years.

Priced at C$40,995, what exactly sets the 2019 WRX Raiu Edition apart from the lineup? Not a whole lot aside from some cosmetic differences including an STI-branded front lip, side sill and rear side spoilers, as well as an STI-branded short-throw shifter.

Oh, and Raiu translates to ‘thunderstorm’ in Japanese, so that’s a bit different too.

Based on the WRX Sport-tech RS which comes equipped with Recaro front seats and Ultrasuede upholstery front and rear, the Raiu Edition finds the same 2.0L turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine powering its siblings, making 268-hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque.

Few other notables include an exclusive Cool Grey Khaki exterior colour, gunmetal finished 18-inch alloy rims, and some black interior and exterior accents.

Overall, the 2019 WRX Raiu Edition is perfect for consumers looking for a WRX with some STI cosmetic enhancements straight from the factory floor.

