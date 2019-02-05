The heavy duty truck market is heating up as the big players roll out their latest offerings. Ram recently debuted the new torque-focused, turbo diesel-powered 3500, and today, Ford reveals the new 2020 Super Duty which just raised the bar, again.

The 2020 F-Series Super Duty lineup including the F-250, F-350, and F-450 all arrive at dealerships this fall. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

Major Changes to the new F-Series Super Duty

Overall, Ford has ramped up everything on the power and technology fronts.

Two new engines

The 2020 variant will be the most powerful Super Duty to date, offered with two new engines including an advanced 7.3L gasoline V8, along with anupgraded third-generation 6.7L Power Stroke diesel V8.

Standard powertrain includes the 6.2L V8 gas engine — so three engine choices in total.

New 10-speed transmission

All models get a 10-speed auto transmission. The Ford TorqShift tranny is all-new for 2020, designed for hardcore towing in mind offering wider gear ratio span than the out-going 6-speed transmission.

Improved towing for serious work

Most of us are towing like boats and small RVs. But for the heavy hitters, Ford has ramped it up. Not just for towing big trailers but to manage them in tight spaces.

As Ford puts it, “Super Duty customers have demanding and diverse needs – from towing heavy trailers to repairing critical infrastructure…Our new Super Duty has more power, more payload and towing capability and better technology than ever.”

For trailing duties, expect Ford’s innovative Pro Trailer Backup Assist with hands-off functionality paired to the Trailer Reverse Guidance system that now works with fifth-wheel and gooseneck trailers, both offered with the new Super Duty lineup.

More technology inside the cabin

Gone are the crude heavy duty truck interiors we grew up with. Today’s pickup interiors rival luxury sedans, and these big boys are no exception.

Inside, the 2020 Ford Super Duty finds the new FordPass Connect with 4G LTE modem as standard, along with wireless charging but only as an option. The Super Duty XLT trim gets automatic emergency braking as standard.

Other styling touches inside include updated decorative appliqués on the doors and media bin door on the Lariat model, while Platinum edition pickups find Onyx Argento wood instead for a more upscale look.

Most Ford truck buyers are looking at the best-selling F-150. But for heavy duty pickup shoppers, the 2020 Super Duty ups the ante with those two new engines, more cabin tech, improved towing and payload.