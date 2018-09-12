As far as luxury SUVs go, Mercedes-Benz kickstarted what is today’s hottest segment with their M-Class when it debuted back in 1997. But gone is the M-badging, replaced with the GLE-Class, and for 2020, the German automaker has updated their best-selling sport utility with a healthy dose of innovations, an enhanced interior with more space, and tweaked exterior features including improved aerodynamics.

The company sums it up, ”Significantly more space in the interior, considerably extended and refined assistance systems, the best aerodynamics in the segment, a new range of engines and numerous other innovations emphatically underline this.”

New GLE SUV Release Date

The updated SUV arrives at dealerships early 2019 in the US, and mid-2019 in Canada. Expect a range of new engines to mix as well. Pricing for 2020 GLE hasn’t been released but we’ll have this once officially announced.

Produced out of their Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant in the US, the premium SUV’s official debut will take place October 4th, 2018, at the Mondial de l’Automobil in Paris.

If the GLE doesn’t fit your lifestyle, Mercedes-Benz offers five models in total including the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, and G-Class.

2020 GLE Interior: New Infotainment Setup

MB increased cabin space for the new model, offering a third-row as optional. But the biggest change is the completely redesigned — or as Mercedes puts it, completely reimagined — infotainment system which includes a large standard screen and optional 720 x 240 pixels full-colour head-up display.

Exterior Updates: Improved Aerodynamics

The GLE’s long wheelbase paired to the short overhangs and large, flush-fitted wheels position this a more luxury off-roader, though you may not view it that way.

As Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG, puts it, “The GLE exhibits iconic Mercedes-Benz design while remaining true to its character as an off-roader…It perfectly embodies our design philosophy of sensual purity, and represents modern luxury.”

Aside from the usual aesthetic tweaks here and there, the biggest exterior change in the new model is the improved aerodynamics — best-in-class, according to MB. Overall, this all helps reduce fuel consumption, which is always a good thing.

Under the Hood: 2020 GLE Performance

There are a couple options including a gas-powered, 6-cylinder GLE 450 4MATIC and the a four-cylinder GLE 350 4MATIC. The former will put down 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque; while the EQ Boost technology enhances performance over short periods with a further 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 hp. Both mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

