Ekster Senate Card Holder + Tracker Card

Since when are men’s wallets solar-powered? That’s right, until now. Pushing the wallet boundaries, Ekster’s new Senate Card Holder + Tracker Card wallet is super-slim, offering card access in an instant with a push of a button – holding up to 7 cards to be exact. Made from top-grain leathers alongside an aluminum card holder, this wallet is made for minimalist storage and super lightweight carry.

So, back to the main point: this one has smart features including a solar-powered tracking card function that connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth and ensures you never lose your wallet again. Honestly, that’s enough reason to consider this on your shortlist. Priced at US$89 – learn more at Huckberry.

