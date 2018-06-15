1Trayvax Armored Summit Wallet
Trayvax’s latest wallet is both minimal and tough. Made of stainless steel melonite-finished frame, the Summit wallet will easily hold 1-7 cards and up to 5 bills, weights a mere 3.36 oz, and comes with a lifetime heirloom warranty.
Handmade in the US and sporting mil-spec nylon webbing, an ultra-durable armoured plate for added protection, RFID-blocking technology, and above all, an integrated bottle opener, the Trayvax Armored Summit wallet appears to be a pretty good deal at US$29.99. Again, it’s got a bottle opener.
2Dango Tactical EDC Wallet
Weighting in at just over 2 oz, Dango’s tough new wallet is super slim but looks rugged as hell. Made of Genuine top grain leather that is secured to the Dango Wallet chassis with mil-spec bolts, the Tactical EDC wallet will comfortably hold up to 12 cards and comes with the Dango Multi-Tool built-in.
Fortunately, if you’re traveling by air without checked bags, you can remove the multi-tool altogether from the wallet. Otherwise, you’ll have a saw, knife, paracord tensioner, 10/15mm hex, smartphone stand, nail pryer, and ruler at your disposal. Nice. Goes for US$89.00.
3Ekster Senate Card Holder + Tracker Card
Since when are men’s wallets solar-powered? That’s right, until now. Pushing the wallet boundaries, Ekster’s new Senate Card Holder + Tracker Card wallet is super-slim, offering card access in an instant with a push of a button – holding up to 7 cards to be exact. Made from top-grain leathers alongside an aluminum card holder, this wallet is made for minimalist storage and super lightweight carry.
So, back to the main point: this one has smart features including a solar-powered tracking card function that connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth and ensures you never lose your wallet again. Honestly, that’s enough reason to consider this on your shortlist. Priced at US$89 – learn more at Huckberry.
