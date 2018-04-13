The best light jackets for men should not only be compact and easy to travel with, but should offer protection against the elements. We pick 4 new ones that should be part of your backpacking rain gear like shells, plus a durable motorcycle jacket in the mix – all by some of the best jacket brands out right now.

Packlight Shell by Relwen

Keeping a lightweight, compact shell jacket in the bag or your glove box should be a no-brainer. They take up next to no space and above all, when the weather turns foul, you’re covered. The Packlight Shell by Relwen is relaxed fit classic shell in charcoal that packs down into its own pocket, offers waterproof yet breathable protection with reinforced leather eylets and a covered centre front two-way zipper. Made entirely of nylon ripstop with a 100% polyester mesh, the Relwen Packlight Shell sells for US$198.

Men’s Thermoball Jacket by North Face

For extra warmth and insulation without the bulk, the North Face Thermoball offers an all-around, multiday option. It’s lightweight, water-resistant, and like the Packlight Shell, packs into its own hand pocket. What separates this all-weather jacket from the competition is North Face’s investment in this ThermoBall technology – without getting too technical, ThermoBall has warmth equivalent to 600 fill goose down. Works for us. Add an internal chest pocket, secure-zip hand pockets with covers, and a durable centre front zip, the 350g Thermoball serves as a decent stow and go alternative to the old puffy goose down jacket.

Moto Jacket by Taylor Stitch

The cool thing about today’s motorcycle jackets is you really don’t need a bike to pull one off. Case in point, California-based Taylor Stitch’s new Moto Collection. Available in 3 flavours – Black Steerhide, Tobacco Weatherproof Suede, and Whiskey Steerhide – the Moto Jackets are handmade in San Francisco by well-established outfit Golden Bear Sportswear who were commissioned to recreate these classic coats inspired by those kicking around over 40 years. Built to last and conquer the gusty winds on the open roads, each coat sports a 3″ collar with hidden stay snaps, cotton flannel lined pockets, a leather trimmed chest welt pocket, and an inside leather wind flap and reinforced collar. The Moto Jacket is a limited-run offering, going for US$1,075.

The Tech Hoodie by Minim Gear

Sure, not technically a jacket but Minim Gear’s The Tech Hoodie is designed to handle inclement weather without hauling the thick coat along. Best part? It actually offers the comfort of a hoodie which is what these pullovers are all about. Add weather protection of a rain shell in a tailored fit make and The Tech Hoodie is an easy choice for long road trips. Comprised of 96% polyester, 4% spandex, with a 10,000 mm waterproof rating, at US$120 this might just be the ultimate hoodie you’ll hide from your girlfriend.