The new Airstream Nest is a proper retro-styled trailer for under US$50k

Airstream is renowned for their sharp-looking trailers with that classic look and clever cabin layouts. But the new Nest is something totally different for the Georgia-based company, and by their own admission, “doesn’t look like anything we’ve made before,” designed by Bryan Thompson.

Starting at US$45,900, the Nest is Airstream’s first non-aluminum trailer in over 60 years; sporting a fiberglass body with automotive-inspired design, this compact trailer weights a light 3,400 lbs, so keep your crossover or sedan handy and ditch the full-size SUV.

Forget the camp fire wieners. The Nest comes with a well-equipped kitchen boasting a two-burner cooktop – or bust out the wieners and close the cooktop cover for extra counter space. The cabin is modern, both with the 3D Laminate gallery top and intuitive layout, but also the smaller things like Bluetooth-controlled LED lights, USB ports, and blackout curtains.

Finally, Airstream fans looking to hit the road for adventure have a more affordable, compact option with the new Nest.

