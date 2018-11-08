Arc Vector aims to be the most efficient and safest electric motorcycle

Jaguar’s venture capital arm, InMotion Ventures, is throwing its muscle, funds, and faith behind what they claim is the world’s first fully-electric motorcycle with Human Machine Interface (HMI), debuting at the Milan Motorcycle Show this week.

Dubbed Vector, the electric cafe racer will be built by Arc — a team consisting of industry-leading professionals, coming together to develop and build an all-new experience on two wheels.

As Arc’s CEO puts it, “Our aim has always been to bring technology, performance and safety together to create an entirely new two-wheeled experience. Vector isn’t just a motorbike; it’s the world’s first fully-electric café racer.”

Electric motorcycles, like the Harley-Davidson Project LiveWire we featured in 2014, are gaining ground. But the goal with Arc Vector is to produce the most efficient and safest motorcycle on the market; one that doesn’t take away from the fulfilling the motorcycle experience riders expect. This cafe racer will feature a heads-up display helmet and a sensory riding suit all working together.

