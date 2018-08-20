The New Age Aston Martin DB5 James Bond Would Approve

The iconic James Bond car from the classic Goldfinger film is being recreated – working gadgets and all. The new Aston Martin DB5 pays homage to perhaps the most iconic car in movie history. LEGO recently introduced a 1290-piece Bond DB5 as well.

Partnering with EON production, Aston Martin is only building 25 units of this 007 car. And the working gadgets will be overlooked by Chris Corbould, a special effects Oscar-winner who worked eight previous Bond films.

We know the new Goldfinger DB5 will sport revolving number plates made famous in the movie. We’re not sure about the ejector seat but we definitely hope that’s in there. Here are the spec:

Engine: DOHC Straight-six, 3995cc

Power: 282bhp @ 5500rpm

Torque: 280lbs-ft @ 4500rpm

Top speed: 148mph

0-60mph: 7.1 seconds

Unfortunately, these one-off units aren’t road-legal. Maybe that’s a good thing.

As Aston Martin’s President, Andy Palmer, states, “The connection between Aston Martin and James Bond is something of which we are very proud and it is remarkable that the DB5 remains the definitive James Bond car after so many years. To own an Aston Martin has long been an aspiration for James Bond fans, but to own a Silver Birch DB5, complete with gadgets and built to the highest standards in the very same factory as the original James Bond cars?”

James Bond DB5 Price and Availability

So what’s this DB5’s price? Each Goldfinger DB5 continuation car will go for £2.75m plus taxes – that’s around US$3.15. Produced in Newport Pagnell (the original home of the DB5), customer deliveries begin in 2020.

