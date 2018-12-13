Levelling-up a G-Wagen the way only Brabus can

Most are happy with a 585-hp G-Wagen. But then there are those who need more. Well, that’s where Brabus comes in.

Their latest creation — the Brabus 700 4×4² “one of ten” Final Edition — steps up the G63 Mercedes-Benz SUV with a 5.5L twin-turbo V8 putting down 700-hp and 708 lb-ft of torque, paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Sprinting 0-62 mph in a respectable 5-seconds, the Final Edition is damn quick too.

This SUV beast sits 23-inches off the ground, sports an electronically adjustable Brabus suspension, and rides on huge 22-inch rollers wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road tires.

Tech and power aside, the special edition G-Wagen looks insane. Only available in this black and white look, the Final Edition sports daytime running lights on both sides, a bold skid plate, carbon fender flares housing those beefy wheels, a Brabus roof spoiler nestled above the windshield, and special power-retractable steps to make entry into this limited edition G63 a little more manageable.

The cabin can be personalized upon order but expect a two-tone black/light brown leather interior by default, along with noble wood or carbon features in various grains and colours.

Pricing isn’t announced but expect a 3-year or 100,000 km / 60,000-mile Brabus warranty. And we’re guessing a US$250k+ price point, give or take a hundred grand.

