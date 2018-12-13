Brabus Unleashes Ludicrous 700-hp AMG G-Wagen Off-Roader

Levelling-up a G-Wagen the way only Brabus can

By
Amee Reehal
-
Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

Most are happy with a 585-hp G-Wagen. But then there are those who need more. Well, that’s where Brabus comes in.

Their latest creation — the Brabus 700 4×4² “one of ten” Final Edition — steps up the G63 Mercedes-Benz SUV with a 5.5L twin-turbo V8 putting down 700-hp and 708 lb-ft of torque, paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Sprinting 0-62 mph in a respectable 5-seconds, the Final Edition is damn quick too.

Also read: Chat With Mike Horn: Exploring the Globe in a G-Wagon

This SUV beast sits 23-inches off the ground, sports an electronically adjustable Brabus suspension, and rides on huge 22-inch rollers wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion ATR off-road tires.

Brabus-700-4x4²-Final-Edition-rear

Also check out: Luxury Off-Roader: The 630-hp Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet SUV

Tech and power aside, the special edition G-Wagen looks insane. Only available in this black and white look, the Final Edition sports daytime running lights on both sides, a bold skid plate, carbon fender flares housing those beefy wheels, a Brabus roof spoiler nestled above the windshield, and special power-retractable steps to make entry into this limited edition G63 a little more manageable.

The cabin can be personalized upon order but expect a two-tone black/light brown leather interior by default, along with noble wood or carbon features in various grains and colours.

Pricing isn’t announced but expect a 3-year or 100,000 km / 60,000-mile Brabus warranty. And we’re guessing a US$250k+ price point, give or take a hundred grand.

We’ve featured a bunch of crazy SUVs but this one is definitely up there. Then again, there’s this: 22 Best & Most Badass Off-Road Vehicles, SUVs, and Adventure Machines of 2017

Brabus 700 4x4² one of ten Final Edition interior copy Brabus-700-4x4²-Final-Edition

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Amee Reehal
http://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, badly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR