The Rural Racer Concept XSR700 Pays Homage to back road adventure, rural exploration, and speed of the Pacific Northwest.

Originally shown in February as a “work-in-progress” at the One Moto Show in Portland, Oregon, the completed Rural Racer Concept bike was unveiled at the Handbuilt Show in Austin, Texas this weekend.

The custom XSR700 was designed and built using Yamaha’s 689cc cross plane parallel twin engine by premium gear company Velomacchi and Yamaha Motors, in collaboration with DJI Drones, Yoshimura exhaust, Champion, and Race Tech suspension.

Intending to pay homage to the past while looking to the future, the goal was to showcase state-of-the-art technology and performance, inspired the riding environment in the pacific Northwest – back road adventure, rural exploration, and speed.

“The XSR700 is an excellent platform for Northwest roads,” says Kevin Murray, Founder of Velomacchi, “The ease in which we could upgrade suspension, bolt on performance accessories, and modify the sub-frame to carry specific loads, made it incredibly versatile so we can “tune” the bike to meet the specific riding style, environment, and cargo of the rider.”

The Rural Racer XSR700 features a high level of customization and versatility, including Race Tech suspension intended for aggressive back country riding, custom Yoshimura exhaust that offers less weight and more power, as well as a drone mounted to the tank by DJI. The compact airframe carries a 4K HD video camera intended to scope out camping spots or locate riding buddies from above.

Shun Miyazawa, Yamaha Motorcycle Project Manager and Rural Racer Project collaborator says, “The Rural Racer XSR700 keeps the heritage-inspired vibe people love, while also delivering 21st century technology and unrivaled performance.”

Custom XSR700 Rural Racer XSR700 Product Specs: