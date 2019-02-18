A Sinister Kawasaki Z1000: The Droog Moto DM-014

Nimble little bikes easy to ride with ample power and ominous, aggressive styling fit for the apocalypse, Droog Moto’s latest creation takes the Kawasaki Z1000 to a dark, dark place —in all the right ways.

The bike builder specializes in machines “ready to tear up the streets and hand out brutal beatdowns” — the DM-014 you see here is their biggest and baddest creation to date.

Stripping a Kawasaki Z1000 down and building it back up into an unrecognizable urban fighter, the 125-hp, 953cc-powered DM-014 will hit 158-hp when those zombies come calling. The finished look is menacing in part to the unfinished, industrial look of the 400 lbs. Z1000.

Big, burly wheels wrapped in Continental TKC80 tires, that huge aluminum radiator front-and-centre, a unique angled front headlight, hard-edged fuel tank, aluminum solid wheel inserts, and a simple flat custom seat with a 32-inch height all fixed to the custom subframe, Droog Moto wanted to build a big bike not just fix for nightmares but one that’s actually fun to ride, providing total control.

The DM-014 joins an arsenal of oddball beauties like the Yamaha FZ-09 based DM-003, Suzuki SV650 based DM-011, and less aggressive Kawasaki Ninja 650 based DM-012. But the $18,000 DM-014 takes it to another level of sinister looks.

Check out Droog Moto’s custom bikes here.