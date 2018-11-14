Some 150 accessories to be made available when Ranger hits dealers early next year

When the 2019 Ford Ranger arrives early next year, consumers looking to take their mid-size truck off the beaten path are in luck. Teaming up with Yakima — probably best known for their high-end roof racks — Ford will begin offering outdoor adventure accessories for the Ranger. Then later, for both the Explorer and F-150 as well.

Best part is 2019 Ranger shoppers can buy these parts straight from the dealership with a 3-year or 60,000-kilometre Ford warranty. According the to experts, a whopping 45-billion dollars will be spent on aftermarket and vehicle personalization this year alone.

So none of this really comes as a shocker; offering consumers what they’re yearning for, while providing Ford dealers an opportunity to ramp up their revenue.

Actually, Chevrolet has been offering similar adventure-ready parts for their small Colorado pickup as well when it returned to market 4 years ago. While SUVs and crossovers continue to rule the market, it appears mid-size trucks are making a strong resurgence as well — and outdoor enthusiasts are getting in on the action.

As Ford puts it, “We know our customers see their vehicles as extensions of themselves…With the addition of Yakima accessories, Ford aims to enhance the experiences of adventure-driven customers by delivering innovative solutions such as truck bed racks that preserve cargo space by lifting kayaks, bikes and skis off the floor of the bed. It’s about making each adventure better.”

Ranger Accessories Available in 2019

In total, some 150 accessories will be made available. Including kayak racks, bike racks, truck-bed storage solutions designed to transport longer items securely, and truck-bed tents that keep customers and their essentials off the ground.

Also see: 2019 Ford Ranger Revival Will Start at US$25,000

But some of key accessories include the GateKeeper tailgate pad to transport up to 6 bikes; the BedRock Heavy Duty truck bed rack elevating the truck bed capacity to allow hauling big stuff like bikes, skis, and even boats; and the LongArm bed extender with pad which extends the length of any truck bed up to four feet.

For the full list of parts available, visit here.