Ford’s midsize pickup is finally back after a short North American hiatus since 2011. When the 2019 Ranger goes on sale early next year, it will offer innovative towing technology not available in any other midsize pickup like the popular Chevy Colorado.

The latest is the Ford Ranger’s Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage which employs radar helping drivers monitor those blind spots when towing boats, ATVs or whatever needs to be hauled for those weekend getaways.

Housed in the Ranger’s rear taillights, the radar tech essentially relays back to the driver when vehicles are in the truck’s blind spot, or warn the pilot of an oncoming vehicle when reversing out of parking stalls. And keep track of a trailer’s length, up to 3 trailer profiles can be stored in the system.

Today’s midsize trucks are more inline with their full-size counterparts, sporting beefy looks. And it’s clear the automakers are ramping up performance to bridge that gap. While the new Ranger won’t be a full redesign, being carried over from the overseas markets, new towing and safety tech like this will help the 2019 Ranger carve its own path in what we believe will be an exploding segment of smaller pickups.