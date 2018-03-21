When founders Dan Maravilla and Trent Valladares first started HEX eight years ago, their mandate was simple: fuse their eye for style with love for all things technology, first starting out with accessories, headwear, watches, small leather goods, backpacks, and knitwear.

Fortunately, products that function as well as they look likely won’t go out of style anytime soon.

Today, HEX launch their latest line of bags — the new Grid Collection. 12 different bags, duffels, and backpacks with a military flavour.

Features

Each piece is water-resistant with waterproof zippers, taking a load off for travellers and road warriors hauling laptops and camera gear. For added durability, the bottoms include anti-abrasion protection.

From a smaller Grid Sneaker Sling to the large Grid Drifter Duffel, each bag is premium coated canvas in a matte fatigue green colorway, complimented with beige surplus-grade web strapping and black accents for a fresh look.

Check out the full collection here.