If you’re looking for well-maintained 1970s SUV with some flair, this 1976 International Scout Traveler 2 is up for grabs for US$43,900 from the group at Atlanta-based MotorCar Studio.

A Jeep competitor back in the day, these badass utilities really were ahead of their time. Produced between 1961 to 1980, the International Harvester Scout first started out as an SUV, later transforming into more of a 2-door truck with removable hard-top as the second-generation Scout II pickup.

Custom 1976 International Scout Traveler

But this International Harvester Scout for sale with its longer wheelbase is one we’d like to keep for ourselves. Powered by a 304 cubic inch V8 paired to a four-speed manual transmission, this remarkably maintained Scout gets a recent engine reseal, new belts and hoses, full tune-up, new Holley 2300 carburetor, new battery and new starter.

Sporting a clean-looking matte white with a matte black rally stripe exterior, this classic off-roader sits on Mickey Thompson 17-inch Deegans wrapped in Nitto 33×12.50 mud grapplers, riding on a 4-inch Rough Country lift kit. The front grille comes courtesy of SS2 and both the front & rear custom bumpers from GRC.

Throw your family, friends, and all your pets inside – cargo space isn’t an issue with these old-school haulers. The seals and weatherstripping were replaced when the truck was repainted and the floors rhino-lined for all-weather durability and easy cleaning. New seat upholstery, door panels, and new-age stereo with USB and Bluetooth keep this classic Scout II updated without losing its charm.