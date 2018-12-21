Designed to bring the Lexus brand message and ethos to the masses in a contemporary setting, INTERSECT BY LEXUS a is unique space in select global cities including Tokyo and Dubai — and now New York City.

Located in NYC’s Meatpacking District at 412 West 14th Street and designed by Wonderwall Inc designer Masamichi Katayama, the newly opened INTERSECT BY LEXUS which includes a restaurant with doors opening January 2019, kicked off the party with the debut of the sleek LF-1 Limitless Concept — a crossover concept which made its official debut earlier this year at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The LF-1 Limitless Concept

As New York’s INTERSECT general manager puts it, “We’re thrilled to introduce the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept vehicle to guests of INTERSECT. The LF-1 Limitless concept is our vision of a new kind of flagship vehicle that incorporates imaginative technology while creating a strong emotional connection.”

Related: First Look: Lexus Unveils First-Ever 2019 UX Crossover Arriving this December

The LF-1 sits on aggressive 22-inch wheels, gets thats Lexus marque spindle front grille, and overall sports smooth, chiseled stance with an exaggerated dash-to-axle ratio lending it an athletic profile that’s more sports car than station wagon.

To learn more about the LF-1 Limitless Concept Vehicle, hit up this piece at MotorTrend.