We know the venerable Land Rover Discovery as an off-road workhorse built for weekend excursions to proper long-term expeditions. But what we didn’t know is that the British automaker and the Red Cross have paired up for over 60 years providing disaster relief to people around the world.

To ensure this work continues, the Austrian Red Cross has just entered into service this ultimate Emergency Response Vehicle — a 258-hp, 3.0L TD6-powered Discovery sitting on a 4-corner air suspension system paired to 255/55 R20 wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac M&S tires.

We’ve featured a few impressive emergency vehicles including this Nissan Navara EnGuard concept pickup truck. But this Discovery version is perhaps the most stellar. Fitted with an integrated command centre with a touchscreen computer and slide-out table, this hub will improve first responders’ planning and emergency response.

The 360-degree emergency blue lights are bright and prominent, while the high-intensity spot lights in the front bumper and roof rack makes searching duties that much easier.

To get a better view, the Land Rover X Red Cross Discovery gets a proper drone as well, of course, with a long-range imaging camera which sits on the expedition roof rack. The drone works with the Geo-Lock function where moving objects can be tracked on the touchscreen, allowing the 8-rotor octocopter to lock-on and follow along.

With all the new tech we’re seeing in cars these days — from autonomous driving functions to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — it’s good to see these advancements being used for those who really need it, from those suffering in natural disaster to war torn regions.