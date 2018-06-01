If your children are LEGO gurus who need a challenge – and more importantly, you’re a car nut – put them to work with the new 1:8 scale LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron. Best part? Display in your office. It’s a win-win in our books.

Comprised of exactly 3,599 pieces, the new Bugatti LEGO collaboration brings together the iconic design heritage of the French ultra-luxury car brand and LEGO Technic elements.

Similar to the popular Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the LEGO Bugatti Chiron is probably geared more towards us grown-ass petrolheads despite the 16+ suggested minimum age.

And while not part of the pricier Technic group, there’s also the LEGO Ferrari F40 kit or the LEGO DeLorean Time Machine for something a bit more reasonable.

Measuring over 5” (14cm) high, 22” (56cm) long and 9” (25cm) wide, this Chiron – Bugatti’s supercar first revealed globally two years ago – sports aerodynamic bodywork with an active rear wing, an intricate cockpit with movable paddle gearshift, low-profile tires paired to huge spoked wheels, and a proper W16 that gets a nice touch with moving pistons.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron Release Date & Price

Priced at US$350, the new LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron is available now online at shop.LEGO.com as well as LEGO stores, and come August 1, 2018, all other retailers will be included.

So if your kid needs a proper summer project while school’s out, keep this toy on your radar. Or just slap it on your ‘Father’s Day gift idea list.’