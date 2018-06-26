The best navigation systems for cars are already out there. But what about a GPS solution for motorcyclists?

Beeline – a small startup by a couple guys passionate about cycling – started with smart and simple navigation for bicycles first launched in 2015 and now are launching it for motorcyclists with the Beeline Moto.

Small, elegant, and unobtrusive, this well-designed motorcycle gps will last 30-hours without backlight, 10-hours with, so expect an average of 20-hour battery life before charging via micro USB.

Sporting a 30mm diameter and screen resolution of 240×240, the Beeline Moto will require either iPhone running iOS 9.2 and above or Android with Google Play running 4.4 KitKat and above.

So is it water resistant? The company rates this at IP67 when installed in the mount, so for most riders in most conditions, this will likely be suffice.

To learn more, check out their Kickstarter campaign here.